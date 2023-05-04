The dismissal of two members of the Surry County Board of Elections has some in North Carolina worried that election deniers could disrupt the democratic process in the state. Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan were removed from their posts by the N.C. State Board of Elections during a hearing held in Dobson on March 28.

The decision came after Forestieri and DeHaan refused to certify local elections in November, citing a 2019 order by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs nullifying North Carolina’s voter ID law. The pair presented a letter at a county election canvass meeting in November, saying, “I don’t view election law per North Carolina State Board of Elections as legitimate or Constitutional.”

The letter went on to say, “I must not call these election results credible and bow to the perversion of truth Judge Biggs foists upon us. Her opinions regulating elections conform to a generally held, though perverted, view of a legal election.” Carolina Public Press reached out to Forestieri and DeHaan, but they did not respond to a request for comment.

Volunteers from the nonprofit Democracy NC attending at the meeting alerted the organization’s former director, Bob Hall, who filed a complaint with the NCSBE. This complaint led to Forestieri’s and DeHaan’s removal.

In the May 2022 primary, a protest stemmed from a Mount Airy resident claiming that Virginia residents had crossed the state line to vote in Surry County. But according to Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff, no evidence of that was found. Forestieri and DeHaan certified the results of that election at canvass in May 2022, but then declined to certify elections held in November 2022. After much discussion, DeHaan signed the abstract of votes at canvass in November 2022.

In March, the Surry County Board of Elections held a new election for Dobson town commissioner because of an election protest. The protest arose after a poll worker pointed out a deceased candidate on the ballot during the November election. Forestieri and DeHaan both declined to sign the abstract of votes at canvass for the March election.

“Those who administer elections must follow the law as it is written, not how they want it to be,” NCSBE Chairman Damon Circosta said.

Jean-Patrick Grillet, a researcher for Democracy NC, said the situation points to a troubling trend of election denial that could disproportionately impact rural voters. Grillet said many of the people who live in rural areas aren’t able to attend public forums –such as the one in which Forestieri and DeHaan presented their letter questioning the validity of elections – because of work or lack of child care or transportation. Grillet said that without volunteers from voter advocacy organizations such as Democracy NC or county board members willing to stand up to such opposition, rural counties could be at greater risk than urban areas for this type of disruption.

“In this case, we actually had election fraud, but it wasn’t being perpetrated by any individual voter; it was being perpetrated by the folks who maintain and are supposed to keep our elections free and fair,” Grillet said. “They were trying to invalidate votes that were made legally and should be counted.”

Huff said she planned to alert the state board, but Hall reached them first. She said she and other board members were surprised by Forestieri’s and DeHaan’s letter since the two certified other elections since the 2018 ruling. Huff said that Forestieri’s and DeHaan’s willingness to certify certain elections but not others was contradictory.

“If they signed election night results as the board did, then that went against what they then did in producing and distributing this document disputing elections at canvass,” she said.

Huff said that while Surry County has a number of election deniers, most residents trust the objectivity of the Board of Elections to properly uphold voting law.

“Most people expect Board of Elections members to, as their oath indicates, execute their duties as members of the Surry County Board of Elections,” Huff said. “And those duties are to act in a nonpartisan manner and follow the law.”

Voter ID to change

Election law in North Carolina is potentially about to mandate voter ID as the newly Republican-controlled N.C. Supreme Court voted on Friday to overturn the 2018 ruling, with the majority stating, “There is no legal recourse available for vindication of political interests, but this Court is yet again confronted with ‘a partisan legislative disagreement that has spilled out . . . into the courts.’”

Voter advocacy groups have railed against voter ID laws as discriminatory to lower-income and minority citizens who may not have the means of getting an ID.

“The folks who would be most impacted by a voter ID law are Black and Brown people who are completely, fully legal residents, legal citizens of the United States, but do not have accepted forms of government ID, like a license, because they don’t drive or because they don’t have government service in their record,” Grillet said.

While this is the first instance of county election board members being removed for refusal to certify elections, NCSBE public information director Patrick Gannon said board members have been removed for other violations.

“There have been a few other instances where county boards of elections members have been removed by the state board,” he said. “In the other cases, typically the board members were removed because they posted content to social media supporting or opposing candidates for office, which is prohibited.”

Instances such as this, along with the recent N.C. Supreme Court ruling on voter ID and gerrymandering, threaten to leave out a significant portion of the state’s citizens. The largest number of registered voters in the state at 36% are unaffiliated while 34% are registered Democrat and 30% are registered Republican.

In a solidly purple state — with a majority of unaffiliated voters and a fairly even split between registered Republicans and Democrats — Grillet said that whether it’s Republicans pushing voter ID or Democrats advocating for extended early voting, there stands to be a chunk of the electorate who don’t agree with what’s happening in the government.

“When you’re in that position of power and you’re thinking, ‘I don’t want to change the rules that benefit my party,’ we’re not even talking about 50% of the people being represented — we’re talking about 30%,” he said.

Grillet said that heading into the 2024 election cycle, the best thing North Carolinians can do is pay attention to the political process in their local communities because those city- and county-level contests can determine the amount of funding local election officials have to ensure voting is carried out fairly and according to the law.

“It is essential to stay aware of what your local elections, local politics are looking like,” he said. “Being very aware of your county commissioners, in particular, because they’re determining budgets for elections. If we’re not engaging in a fair process to decide those things in 2024, then we won’t have a democratic outcome in the long run.”

Forestieri and DeHaan still have the option to appeal the decision, but they haven’t made moves to do so as of this writing. Huff said the North Carolina Republican Party will send the names of potential replacements to the N.C. State Board of Elections. As of this writing, that hasn’t happened yet.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the March 2023 county commissioner race held in Dobson was due to a false claim of Virginia citizens casting ballots in the November election for the office. The second race was held due to a poll worker informing voters of a deceased candidate in the November election, violating campaign law.

