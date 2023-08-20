Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we demystify the reporting process. This live radio show features interviews with journalists and sources, offering a glimpse into the process of reporting for Carolina Public Press.

Listen to the live recording of our radio show titled “Underfunded and overwhelmed: The struggles of resettlement for Afghan newcomers and NC residents,” which aired Friday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m.

In this episode, Mehr Sher and host Lindsey Wilson talked about the Afghan refugee resettlement in North Carolina and how to report on this complex issue. Hear Sher discuss her unique approach to reporting on refugee resettlement, the characters who drive her stories, and some of the intricacies of the resettlement process for Afghan refugees. This episode of “Behind the Byline” is approximately 30 minutes long. Listen today for a behind the scenes exploration of CPP’s investigative reporting and read the original article for an in-depth journalistic look at resettlement in North Carolina.

Shamaila Shaiq, 25, posed for a portrait on her porch in Leicester on Aug. 2. Her resettlement from Afghanistan to North Carolina was coordinated by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Shamaila Shaiq posed with some of her artwork at her home in Leicester on Aug. 2. Shaiq first started creating artwork while awaiting her resettlement assignment at Fort Dix, N.J. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Shamaila Shaiq, 25, sat for a portrait on her porch in Leicester on Aug. 2. Her resettlement from Afghanistan to North Carolina was coordinated by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

