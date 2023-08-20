Before you go …
If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!
Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we demystify the reporting process. This live radio show features interviews with journalists and sources, offering a glimpse into the process of reporting for Carolina Public Press.
Listen to the live recording of our radio show titled “Underfunded and overwhelmed: The struggles of resettlement for Afghan newcomers and NC residents,” which aired Friday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m.
In this episode, Mehr Sher and host Lindsey Wilson talked about the Afghan refugee resettlement in North Carolina and how to report on this complex issue. Hear Sher discuss her unique approach to reporting on refugee resettlement, the characters who drive her stories, and some of the intricacies of the resettlement process for Afghan refugees. This episode of “Behind the Byline” is approximately 30 minutes long. Listen today for a behind the scenes exploration of CPP’s investigative reporting and read the original article for an in-depth journalistic look at resettlement in North Carolina.