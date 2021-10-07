Catch up on all six issues and gain new perspectives on North Carolina’s changing coastal ecology. Includes links to Carolina Public Press in-depth environmental reporting, expert research and bonus content!

Changing Tides: Welcome!

If you know North Carolina, you likely know about its coast. From beaches to Outer Banks, small towns and historic culture, the North Carolina coast is iconic.

Over the last two decades, weather patterns in North Carolina have led to extended periods of extreme drought and unprecedentedly high rainfall. This destabilizes the state’s ecology and contributes to rising seas, plus more frequent and severe storms. Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue One

Read about the reporter: Jack Igelman, who writes about the people, the threats and the institutions that protect really special places in the Southeast. Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue Two

Living organisms within North Carolina’s coastal waters depend on the rich habitat that flourishes along the North Carolina coast — an ecosystem that relies heavily on a meadow of grass covered by 12 inches of saltwater where land and sea merge. The threat of climate change to those unassuming patches is a threat to the entire oceanic ecosystem. Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue Three

Scientists are alarmed by the volatility of a changing climate on fisheries and North Carolina seafood consumers. It compliments the deep uncertainty that already envelopes the commercial fishing industry in North Carolina. Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue Four

Local anglers who rely on their catch for food often fish from spots along the shore, not boats. Shore fishing from piers, beaches, banks and roads is at the front line of the climate crisis. Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue Five

Where do solutions to these problems for North Carolina fisheries lie? Read the newsletter.

Changing Tides: Issue Six

In “Seeking Solutions,” the final installment of our “Changing Tides” special report, reporter Jack Igelman explored the initiatives, regulations and restoration efforts that are offering hope for fisheries and NC’s coastal ecology. Read the newsletter.