Presented in partnership with the Border Belt Independent, the NC Local News Workshop at Elon University, and Carolina Demography, we’ll participate in a free community forum in Pembroke on Thursday, Sept. 1, that will explore demographic changes and broadband access in the Border Belt region of N.C. The goal is to have the results of the discussions lead to activities or news products that have value to folks living and working in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland Counties.

The forum is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on the campus of UNC Pembroke. A light meal will be served. Envisioned as a “World Café”-style event, participants will be seated in small groups to discuss community concerns with regard to internet access (or lack thereof), community news needs and, hopefully, brainstorm on some possible future direction that will provide communities in this part of N.C. with the means to access the information they need to live healthy, informed and connected lives. If you’d like more information about this event and/or would like to attend, please contact Lindsey Wilson.