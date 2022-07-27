Every day, our journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues important to all North Carolinians.
Before you go …
If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!
Sept. 1 Listening Session – UNC Pembroke
Presented in partnership with the Border Belt Independent, the NC Local News Workshop at Elon University, and Carolina Demography, we’ll participate in a free community forum in Pembroke on Thursday, Sept. 1, that will explore demographic changes and broadband access in the Border Belt region of N.C. The goal is to have the results of the discussions lead to activities or news products that have value to folks living and working in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland Counties.
The forum is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub on the campus of UNC Pembroke. A light meal will be served. Envisioned as a “World Café”-style event, participants will be seated in small groups to discuss community concerns with regard to internet access (or lack thereof), community news needs and, hopefully, brainstorm on some possible future direction that will provide communities in this part of N.C. with the means to access the information they need to live healthy, informed and connected lives. If you’d like more information about this event and/or would like to attend, please contact Lindsey Wilson.
Aug. 9 – Swain County News and Information Focus Group – Bryson City
Carolina Public Press and the NC Local News Workshop at Elon University (which supports news organizations across the state) are interested in learning how folks in communities like yours find and use the news and information you need, especially in places where reliable internet does not exist.
The Swain County Focus Group is an informal, small-group session, which will be held at the Marianna Black Library in Bryson City, aimed at uncovering where the news gaps are in this community, why they’re there, and what news organizations can do to help. Representatives from Carolina Public Press and the NC Local News Workshop will lead the group in a structured conversation, so that participants can share their thoughts and experiences in an open and relaxed environment.
This special event is limited to 15 participants and includes a light lunch. We can provide childcare if needed. Participants will receive $15 to use toward transportation or other needs (in the form of a prepaid card). If you are interested, you can find more information and register here.