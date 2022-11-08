The 2022 Election

Every day, our journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues important to all North Carolinians.

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Before you go …

If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!

Contribute now

Keeping North Carolina voters informed

Carolina Public Press has compiled resources to assist North Carolina voters in making informed decisions. This content includes links to our nonpartisan election reporting and access to tools that voters can use to conduct their own research.

JUMP TO:

Returns (available after 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8) •All our reportingImportant DatesRegistration and Ballot ResourcesFrequently Asked QuestionsDemocracy Day

Latest news

US Senate

US House

NC State House

NC State Senate

NC US Senate General Election

ALL REPORTING: ELECTION 2022

Getting ready for the 2022 NC election

With all the events and calendars many of us juggle, it can be hard to keep track of all the important dates you’ll need to know for the 2022 election. Here are a few tools and resources to help.

More stories ➔

Registration & Ballot Resources

Source: North Carolina State Board of Elections

Check your registration

Voters can check their registration and absentee by mail ballot status using the NCSBE’s voter search tool.

Track your absentee ballot

BallotTrax lets voters track their ballots through the mail and to receive a notification when their ballot is accepted or rejected.


Visit the North Carolina Board of Elections for additional resources.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Democracy Day?

At Carolina Public Press, we’re not neutral about democracy. It fuels our commitment to serve the public, our belief in empowering an active citizenry — and our protection under the First Amendment to do our jobs. In the face of growing anti-democratic efforts, journalists across the country on Sept. 15 are collaborating on a project called Democracy Day.

Democracy Day Reporting