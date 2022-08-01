Weekend Newsletter, May 7, 2022

By Lindsey Wilson

Rural North Carolina, like many other areas of the country, is facing a serious decline in local journalism. Already, nearly half of North Carolina’s counties have become news deserts, where there are fewer options for residents to find information about local news, politics, events, community issues and more. Additionally, only 40% of North Carolina households have access to reliable, high-speed internet, making it difficult for those with limited internet connections to access online news organizations. It is in this challenging climate that Carolina Public Press is launching its study “NC Connection: Closing the News Gap,” which aims to help us, and in turn newsrooms across the state (and even beyond), understand how best to serve rural communities.



This week, the project launched a quick but important survey, in both English and Spanish. Using mapping and data provided by the N.C. Department of Information Technology, we identified 30 high-needs counties where we’ll focus our outreach and in-person activities. Concentrated in the far western and eastern parts of the state, these counties have limited broadband accessibility and more limited access to local news sources. But we want to know what are the gaps in news? And how do people want to get that news?



If you live in a rural community in North Carolina, we want to hear from you.



The NC Connection survey takes less than ten minutes to complete, and will provide us with valuable information that will help shape the future of our newsroom and other newsrooms across the state. Our results will be transparent and published widely, with a landing page coming soon to host our data and methodology. It has never been more important to give voice to rural communities, especially those without accessible high-speed internet, and we hope you’ll participate in this unique opportunity to shape the future of news in your area.



Our goal is to reach around 1,000 rural participants statewide. Already, responses are beginning to come in. We are using a combination of outreach methods, including online, in person, and text messaging to spread the word about the survey. We are conducting extensive outreach to local community organizations, media outlets, and government agencies to reach as many stakeholders as possible.



But if we are to reach our goal of hearing from as many rural residents as possible, we’re going to need your help. You can access the survey here in English and Spanish. Please share this survey with your neighbors, family members, coworkers, networks and any local organizations that you think we should be working with. Additionally, we are in the early stages of planning two focus groups, one in the mountains and one on the coast, and we are seeking individuals who are interested in participating in this way. The survey project will wrap up in the fall, so it is crucial that we use the summer months to collect as much information as we can.



Thank you for your help in making this project a reality. We at Carolina Public Press are so excited to collect this valuable information as part of our mission of public service to the people of North Carolina. If you have questions or comments, or need more information about the project or survey, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me!



Lindsey Wilson is the rural engagement manager for Carolina Public Press.

Weekend Newsletter, April 26, 2022

By Lindsey Wilson

Carolina Public Press received a grant from the Google News Initiative to undertake an innovative news research project in North Carolina. Next month, we will launch a survey that will examine how folks in rural NC access the internet, how they receive their news and what kind of news they want and need. Our goal for the project is to better understand how news outlets such as ours could help fulfill these news needs for rural community members across the state.

Why? Because we know there is a digital divide in NC and that many households in rural communities lack access to broadband, cannot afford an internet subscription and/or do not have an adequate device. As a result, digital news is failing to fill gaps in declining print-based media, the primary news source in rural areas. Already, more than half of NC’s 100 counties are, or are at risk of becoming, news deserts. More than 40 newspapers closed from 2004 to 2018. Covid-19 highlighted the disparities in rural areas and other underserved communities in accessing critical news and information, and solidified the need for robust local journalism that is freely accessible, reliable and of high quality.

Our research will be analyzed for insights into trends among news needs and preferred ways to access the news. It will provide the basis for strategic editorial innovation that specifically serves the surveyed audiences. Discovery may provide a wealth of potential innovations. Survey results and analysis will be available to the public through a webpage that we are currently developing.

We plan to launch the survey in April, and we hope to collect around 1000 survey results from across the state. Our survey will be available on our website and through an opt-in text messaging service for people whose primary point of internet connection is mobile phone. The survey is designed to take under 10 minutes to complete and will be gathering data from across the state, with a focus on the western, eastern and border belt regions of North Carolina. It will be available in both English and Spanish.

This week, our Rural Engagement Manager Lindsey Wilson attended the NC Rural Center’s annual Rural Summit to talk with community leaders about the NC Connections project. She participated in the exhibitor hall and attended workshops about the state of broadband in NC and strategies for resilience. We are excited to foster partnerships with the NC Rural Center and the Border Belt Independent newspaper group, and are looking for additional partnership opportunities among community-based organizations, media groups and community leaders.

We are interested in connecting with community members who can help spread the word about this project in rural communities where they live and work. If you’d like to help, please reach out to lwilson@carolinapublicpress.org to speak with Lindsey Wilson about how you can help.

Weekend Newsletter, Feb. 19, 2022

We’re listening

by Ellen Acconcia



“We believe every North Carolinian deserves access to reliable and fact-based local news and information.” ~Angie Newsome, Executive Director



Since joining Carolina Public Press in March of 2020, I’ve learned a lot about you, our readers, the news you want to receive and how you’d like to receive it. I know our audiences want accurate, nonpartisan news that often reveals things that some might prefer to keep hidden. I have a keen interest in learning how we can reach new N.C. audiences in order to meet one of the most important tenets of our mission—public service—especially in communities without a bridge to local news and those who are on the other end of the digital divide.



With our participation this year in the Google News Initiative, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn more about how to serve these folks, and I invite you to come along for this journey of discovery.



We told you in November 2021 that we were among 25 organizations nationally that were selected to receive funding from Google to support an innovative project. With additional support from Dogwood Health Trust, we’ll aim to gather data on how people without high-speed broadband access get their news, what they miss and how (and if!) they want to engage with news organizations. Our hope is that we’ll be able to develop a news product (or products) to serve these North Carolinians. And we know that there will be hundreds of uses for this information in this state and beyond, which is why we’ll share our methodology and data widely here and on our website (watch for a special page to launch).



As the director of audience and engagement, I will manage this project with the help of our new Rural Engagement Coordinator Lindsey Wilson. With her experience in a variety of capacities as a community organizer, research facilitator, and environmental educator and her work on small-scale produce farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina, Lindsey brings a deep interest in issues facing rural people. Lindsey has a dual major in anthropology/sociology and creative writing from Kalamazoo College and she lives in Buncombe County. Please help me welcome Lindsey to the team.



Lindsey and I will work with our partners to make this project a success. They include the NC Rural Center, whose varied initiatives strive to develop, promote, and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians, especially those with low to moderate incomes and communities with limited resources. We’ll also work to reach audiences through teamwork with the Border Belt Independent, a nonprofit, online news site that follows the issues in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in southeastern North Carolina with a focus on poverty, health, mental health, adverse childhood experiences, race, education and the economy.



Our partners will help us with outreach efforts in representative rural communities so that we may develop a robust list of people to survey in various ways (including online, via smartphone, texting and in-person or virtual focus groups), to learn about their news needs.

We need to figure out the logistics of talking with—and listening to—diverse groups of people (Yes … Surprise! … N.C.’s rural communities are extremely diverse!) and then get down to the business of asking, listening and interpreting the responses we receive. And we are ready!



Watch this space for more from me and Lindsey as we move through the stages of the project. We’ll soon share our timeline, but expect to hear from us again in late March/early April with some preliminary learnings.



If you identify as rural or work within a rural community, on a community advisory board, at a food bank, at a faith-based organization, etc., or if you’d just like to get in touch and cheer us on, please let us know. Please reach out to either me or Lindsey with ideas, community resources, issues you already know about, or just to say hello. There are also ways you can help this project along the way. We’d love to hear from you as we move forward!



Ellen Acconcia is the Director of Audience and Engagement at Carolina Public Press.