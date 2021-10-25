Many North Carolina counties are betting their futures on bigger jails, guided by consultants who could profit from designing them. Counties don’t always weigh the long-term costs of putting their money on bigger jails instead of other options. Relying on revenue from housing inmates for other governments could cost counties more than they earn, especially if that revenue stream dries up. But advocates for reform are pointing to legislative and policy alternatives that could eliminate the need for repeatedly building more cells.

This series was produced in part through the financial backing of the Fund for Investigative Journalism.