North Carolina is one of few states whose child protective services are run locally with limited state oversight. Funding and pay levels vary widely across the state. Implementation of policies also varies. Data analysis shows discrepancies in outcomes, with some counties removing children from families at several times the statewide rate, while other are counties removing children at less than half the rate statewide. This and other systemic problems, including a dated and unwieldy statewide database system, are leading to undesirable outcomes for children and families. Solutions to these problems exist and are recognized by many North Carolina agencies, previous investigations by a legislative division and the policies used in other states. Patchwork Protection is a four-part investigative series exploring these issues, being published serially in June 2021.