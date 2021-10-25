A Carolina Public Press investigation of adult care homes shows a spectrum of problems, including a “gaping hole” in North Carolina’s oversight of housing for those with mental illness. Beginning in Jan. 2017, Carolina Public Press researched and reported on housing issues faced by those living with mental illness across North Carolina. The investigative reporting staff at the nonprofit news organization reviewed three years of public records for all of the 1,200 adult care homes in the state, traveled to facilities across the state and interviewed dozens of advocates, regulators, facility managers and others. As a result, CPP published this series, beginning in July 2017, detailing the vast inconsistencies and troubling issues facing the regulation and oversight of these private, for-profit facilities, which, in North Carolina, serve as a primary source of housing for individuals with mental illness who need access to 24-hour care.