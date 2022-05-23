Every day, our journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues important to all North Carolinians.
Climate change is causing erratic weather events and altering ecosystems in the forests of Western North Carolina’s mountains. What these changes mean and the challenges they pose for managing the forests.
As the new Nantahala and Pisgah National Forest land management plan for Western North Carolina is put into motion, pressures from climate change on public and private lands in the mountainous region create uncertainties for its ecosystems, economy and lifestyle. Those seeking to protect the area’s natural health must navigate a challenging path through a shifting landscape.
Fraught Forests is a five-part in-depth series from Carolina Public Press, being published daily beginning May 23, 2022.
Whipsawed by erratic weather, mountain forest ecosystems under stress
Researchers seek to understand risks climate change poses for the Blue Ridge woodlands of Western NC, while many residents experience the disruption of extreme weather.
Contributors
This series was produced by the news team of Carolina Public Press
Reporting by Jack Igelman
Photos by Colby Rabon and Jack Igelman
Illustration by Brittain Peck
Graphics by Anna Deen
Photo and Graphics Editing by Laura Lee
Project Editing by Frank Taylor