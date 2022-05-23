As the new Nantahala and Pisgah National Forest land management plan for Western North Carolina is put into motion, pressures from climate change on public and private lands in the mountainous region create uncertainties for its ecosystems, economy and lifestyle. Those seeking to protect the area’s natural health must navigate a challenging path through a shifting landscape.



