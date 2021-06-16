Truth delivered daily
A free series of virtual conversations
About the ‘Ten for NC’ series
‘Ten for NC,’ features special guests in conversation about many important issues facing North Carolina, such as the environment, coronavirus, the rise of news deserts, change agents for rural North Carolina and kids after COVID, among others. A Q&A session follows the conversation allowing the audience a chance to participate. All sessions will be recorded and published on carolinapublicpress.org. The series is part of CPP’s yearlong 10th anniversary celebration.
The events are free, but space is limited and RSVPs are required. The events are designed to keep North Carolina informed, engaged and tuned into the issues that matter most to communities across the state.
Events schedule
(subject to change)
- May 5: News deserts and ghost newspapers: What’s happening in North Carolina
June 24—Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and what it means for North Carolina. Featuring Deborah Ross, the U.S. Representative for North Carolina's 2nd congressional district, based in Raleigh; Monika Johnson-Hostler, Executive Director of NCCASA (North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault), Carianne Fisher, Executive Director and Nisha Williams, Legal Director, NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and our lead investigative reporter, Kate Martin.
July 8—North Carolina's Business Climate After COVID. In partnership with Business North Carolina. Featuring Dr. John Gossett, President, AB Technical Community College; Business NC Editor David Mildenberg; Leah Wong Ashburn, CEO, Highland Brewing; Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
- Writing North Carolina: Drawing inspiration from the Tar Heel state
- August—Amazing kids living in a COVID world: What parents need to know and what kids can do right now
- September—Investigative reporting in the South: The good, the bad, the hard
- Game changers: NC leaders making a difference in rural communities
- Mid November—Let’s get political: A conversation with NC’s top political leaders
- Mid December—2021, that’s a wrap: Ask us anything, special guests and prize
Event descriptions
July 8, 12 noon via Zoom
North Carolina’s Business Climate After COVID
In partnership with Business North Carolina. Featuring Leah Wong Ashburn, CEO, Highland Brewing; Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina; Dr. John Gossett, President, AB Technical Community College; Business NC Editor David Mildenberg. Sponsored by AB Tech Community College. Registration coming soon.
June 24, 12 noon, via Zoom
Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and what it means for North Carolina.
Featuring Deborah Ross, the U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 2nd congressional district, based in Raleigh; Monika Johnson-Hostler, Executive Director of NCCASA (North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault), Carianne Fisher, Executive Director and Nisha Williams, Legal Director, NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and our lead investigative reporter, Kate Martin. Register now!
Previous events
May 2021
News deserts and ghost newspapers: What’s happening in North Carolina
Penny Abernathy, visiting professor at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, talked with Carolina Public Press Executive Director Angie Newsome about the threats news deserts and ghost newspapers pose to communities, and whether nonprofit journalism has and can make a change in North Carolina. A former executive at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and the former Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina, Abernathy has more than 30 years of experience as a reporter, editor and senior media business executive. She has extensively researched and spoken on the rise of news deserts and ghost papers and the threat it poses to democracy.
Watch the event here: