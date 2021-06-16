‘Ten for NC,’ features special guests in conversation about many important issues facing North Carolina, such as the environment, coronavirus, the rise of news deserts, change agents for rural North Carolina and kids after COVID, among others. A Q&A session follows the conversation allowing the audience a chance to participate. All sessions will be recorded and published on carolinapublicpress.org. The series is part of CPP’s yearlong 10th anniversary celebration.

The events are free, but space is limited and RSVPs are required. The events are designed to keep North Carolina informed, engaged and tuned into the issues that matter most to communities across the state.