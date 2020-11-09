With all precincts across North Carolina reporting on Election Day, President Donald Trump overcame an early lead by former Vice President Joe Biden to take a slim advantage, 50% to 48.6%, or about 77,000 votes.

But those numbers have begun to shift as counties tabulate additional absentee ballots that were postmarked in time. As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, the the count showed Trump with a lead that had dropped to about 75,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the state still estimates that up to 96,000 more absentee ballots may arrive by Thursday, Nov. 12. An unknown number of provisional and military ballots also remain to be considered and potentially counted. The final count of all ballots is due to be completed during canvassing on Feb. 13, but the possibility exists that the size of the task could cause it to lag beyond that day.

Regardless, the math doesn’t look good for Biden in North Carolina.

As of Saturday morning, however, Biden’s lead in ongoing counting in other battleground states, especially his native state of Pennsylvania, became statistically insurmountable.

Most major news organization organizations began calling Pennsylvania for Biden and declaring what was rapidly becoming evident: Trump was likely to lose in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Even with the outcome uncertain in North Carolina, Biden would have more than the electoral college votes needed to claim the White House, along with the moral backing of a more than 4 million vote edge in the popular vote over Trump.

Even with Trump’s legal team fanning out to challenge the results, they struggled to fight in so many states at one time and against a lack of evidence of any wrongdoing, sometimes resorting into blatantly false claims about the lack of transparency, even when state Republicans had observers in place.

“Today we have learned that after four years of division and darkness, the American people have chosen to set our country on a new path.” Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, on Nov. 7, 2020

Reaction

Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, issued a statement Saturday morning in response to the national results: “Today we have learned that after four years of division and darkness, the American people have chosen to set our country on a new path.”

“Joe Biden is a man of character — a devoted husband, a loving father, a dedicated public servant, and, as of this morning, our president-elect,” Goodwin said.

“On behalf of Democrats across North Carolina, I’m thrilled to congratulate him and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for their historic victory.

“Our country faces many challenges in the months ahead, but I have no doubts Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders to meet this moment. Their administration will provide the leadership, vision and unifying message we need to overcome this pandemic and help our country build back better.

“While votes continue to be county here in North Carolina, today we celebrate an enormous victory for decency, for compassion, and for the American people.”

Prior to Saturday’s call of the race for Biden, he had been confident but restrained in his response. Speaking early Wednesday morning from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was upbeat.

“We feel good about where we are, we really do,” the former vice president said to the accompaniment of honking car horns.

“I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote that it was going to take awhile. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

“We’re confident about Arizona. That’s a turnaround. We also just called it for Minnesota. And we’re still in the game in Georgia, although that’s not one we expected. And we’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way, it’s going to take time to count the votes but we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”

President Trump took a different tone with an early morning speech Wednesday, claiming the votes need to continue being counted in states where he was behind, such as Arizona, but should stop being counted in states where he held a lead, such as North Carolina.

“We were winning everything, and all of the sudden it was just called off,” Trump said.

With the national outcome apparently resolved, but the White House likely to continue its legal efforts to challenge the people’s verdict on his presidency, the results in North Carolina will continue to draw attention.

However, when the remaining North Carolina ballots are counted on Nov. 13, the focus may now be on several close state and local races more than whether the decidedly purple state will end up in the column with the winner or the loser in the presidential race.

Kate Martin, Jordan Wilkie, Victoria Loe Hicks, Laura Lee and Frank Taylor contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This article initially posted at 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020, but has been updated several times, most recently at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 9.