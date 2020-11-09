Republicans held their majorities in the state House and Senate picking up at least three seats in the House and recapturing a Senate seat lost in one of 2018’s closest races.

The outcome remains somewhat uncertain as several key races are within only a few hundred votes. Recounts are possible, and provisional and late absentee ballots remain to be counted.

With all precincts in, former Sen. Michael Lee appeared likely to reclaim his seat from Democratic incumbent Sen. Harper Peterson in New Hanover County’s Senate District 9.

Lee, who lost by 231 votes in 2018, was 1,468 votes ahead at the end of Election Day. With additional ballots counted in some counties by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, the margin remained unchanged in this race.

While Democrats gained 10 seats in the House in 2018, they appeared to lose ground this year, despite expected gains of two seats through a court-ordered redistricting.

Incumbent Rep. Ray Russell, D-Watagua, lost to Republican Ray Pickett, and Rep. Joe Sam Queen, D-Haywood, lost to former Rep. Mike Clampitt, in a rematch in the far west District 119.

Democrats apparently won the hotly contested House seat in Alamance County, where newcomer Ricky Hurtado beat four-term incumbent Stephen Ross by fewer than 400 votes.

These close races won’t be certified until later this month when all mail-in and provisional ballots are recorded.

Nash County electioneer Timothy Miller mans the Republican Party tent Tuesday at the Braswell Memorial Library in Rocky Mount. Calvin Adkins / Carolina Public Press

A good day for NC Republican legislators

Despite the close outcome in some races, the results appeared to favor Republicans on a night when Democrats and many analysts had predicting they would make gains and potentially take over control of the General Assembly.

The difference in the outcome was not lost on Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger, who issued a statement late Tuesday.

“For the sixth consecutive elections, voters made a clear choice in support of the Republican platform of low taxes, expanded school choice and large investments in education and teacher pay,” Berger said.

“The Senate Republican majority will continue to deliver on those promises.”

Berger also struck a call for harmony, though possibly on his own terms.

“I hope over the next two years, we see a departure from the divisive partisan lawsuits that have hamstrung attempts at good faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the legislature and executive branch,” he said.

He also addressed his rival in the Senate, Minority Leader Dan Blue, calling their relationship “among the most cordial and productive between opposing leaders in any state in the country.”

“I look forward to continuing that warm relationship in spite of our political differences,” Berger said.

Kirk Ross, Kate Martin, Jordan Wilkie, Victoria Loe Hicks, Laura Lee and Frank Taylor contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This article was initially posted at 1 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2020, but has been updated several times, most recently on Nov. 9.