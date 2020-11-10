Lead and water — two words that should not go together — but it is a concern one Western North Carolina community faces.

On this week’s Kicker, we take a deeper look at a story Carolina Public Press has followed since last month months — the subject of a former shooting range in Brevard operated by the police department.

On this show, Dan DeWitt, the reporter who first brought the story out of Brevard, and Gray Jernigan, southern regional director and Green Riverkeeper for

MountainTrue.

Our reporting started after a federal indictment filed in September in Asheville’s U.S. District Court naming Brevard public works director David S. Lutz in the mishandling of lead-laden soil from the city’s abandoned police department firing range.

