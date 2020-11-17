Enrollment is open in North Carolina for insurance coverage through the health exchange.

Eligible individuals can access insurance options from different providers through an online portal. On this week’s show Mark Van Arnam, director of the NC Navigator Consortium, discusses what people need to know to apply for coverage and how to access assistance.

There is free help available to sign up under the ACA exchange from volunteer navigators who are trained to help with registration and to identify any possible tax credits.

There are new provisions this year because of COVID-19, including the ability to enroll because of impacts from the virus.