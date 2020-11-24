Jenefer McArthur wears a mask and talks with election officials through a clear partition as she signs in to cast her vote in the June 23 second primary at the Enka/Candler library in Buncombe County. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

This year gives two windows into the North Carolina population: the election and the Census.

On this week’s Kicker, Jess Stanford, demographic analyst with Carolina Demography at the UNC Population Center talks about what we learned from the state’s election turnout trends and what is at stake as we await results of the 2020 Census.

We also take a look at how other developed countries handle their population counts.

According to Carolina Demography, the results of the U.S. Census will impact the allocation of more than 43 billion dollars in federal funds for public services like hospitals, schools, road repairs and emergency response services available in North Carolina.

It could also influence the construction of new schools and expansion of existing ones, and what services may be needed over the next decade.

Stephanie Carson

Stephanie Carson is the news and community partnerships manager with Carolina Public Press. Contact her at scarson@carolinapublicpress.org.