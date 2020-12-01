In this week’s Kicker, former Chatham County teacher Chasity Robinson talks about the difficulties of online instruction and her decision to leave the profession.

Alisa Chapman, executive director of the Association of Teacher Educators, discusses the pressures of teaching in a pandemic and the reasons some educators are opting out.



Teachers faced unprecedented challenges in the spring of 2020 as physical schools shut down to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

For some teachers, the transition to online instruction felt impossible. Others embraced digital instruction as a way to address their fear of contracting coronavirus from in-person instruction.

Educators with children of their own faced new pressures, trying to instruct students online while managing their own children’s educations.

The difficult circumstances created by the pandemic piled onto pre-existing problems in the education workforce like low pay and long hours.

Carolina Public Press contributing reporter Jennifer Bringle reports on this trend in a story this week, noting that education advocates worry the damage from teachers leaving the profession may be long lasting.