Chai Pani employee Chris O'Leary handed a take-out order to Andrea Guion on November 17, 2020 at the downtown Asheville eatery. Chai Pani is now offering take-out only and their indoor seating remains closed, though they have added three picnic tables on a section of sidewalk in front of the establishment. Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Support nonprofit news that’s accountable to you

Give today and keep public service journalism alive.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Did you ever think eating in a restaurant would be a novelty? On this week’s Kicker by Carolina Public Press, we talk about the effect of the pandemic on the industry with Lynn Minges, president and CEO of the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Katie Button, CEO of Katie Button Restaurants.

The Kicker from Carolina Public Press · Bitter Taste of 2020 for NC Restaurants

While many restaurants received assistance earlier in the year though the Paycheck Protection Act and SBA Loans, they remain in financial distress. Congress is still considering bipartisan legislation that would help a struggling industry.

So far lawmakers have declined to pass the Restaurants Act, but trade groups are hopeful.

According to the National Restaurant Association, consumer spending in restaurants remained below normal levels in October. Seventy-nine percent of restaurant operators say their total dollar sales volume in October was lower than it was in October 2019. Overall, sales were down 29% on average.

Read more about the struggle of North Carolina restaurants here.

Stephanie Carson

Stephanie Carson is the news and community partnerships manager with Carolina Public Press. Contact her at scarson@carolinapublicpress.org.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *