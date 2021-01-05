Jordan Wilkie, reporter at Carolina Public Press, Leah Kang, staff attorney at the ACLU of NC, and Taleed El-Sabawi, assistant professor of law at Elon University School of Law, talk about conditions in North Carolina’s prison system related to COVID-19.

Outbreaks at state prisons led to litigation over testing and procedures for quarantining inmates. Advocates for the incarcerated have asked the courts to intervene and address problems exacerbated by the pandemic.

Carolina Public Press recently released a special report on the issue, and Wilkie continues to follow news related to COVID-19 spread and prevention in the state’s prison system.