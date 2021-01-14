North Carolina receives two COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. State officials receive a federal allocation amount every Tuesday and have until Friday each week to direct where doses should be delivered.

The following map shows distribution and administration of first doses by county as of January 14, 2021. Hover over a county to see the number of doses allocated and the doses remaining unused. Administration data may lag by 72 hours, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

This map includes state allocations through the week of Jan. 11. Not included are 4,118 individuals missing residential information, per NC DHHS data.

The state received a federal allocation of 127,525 first doses and 61,425 second doses for the week of Jan. 11.

Recipients of the Pfizer vaccine require a second dose 21 days after the first dose, and Moderna vaccine recipient require a second dose 28 days after the first dose. To date, the state has received 147,225 second doses and administered 44,217 doses.

Distribution to long-term care facility staff and residents is managed by the federal government through a partnership with CVS and Walgreens. The program has received 165,900 vaccinations doses, and CVS and Walgreens report 43,583 doses have been administered, according to DHHS.

For a list of vaccination sites by county, visit Find Your Spot. For answers to frequently asked questions, visit our FAQ.

Editor’s note: This article was initially posted at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 but has been updated several times, most recently at 3:15 p.m. on Jan 14.