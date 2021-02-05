On Feb. 4, Carolina Public Press hosted an event exploring the recent series, Finding Nurses: The importance of sexual assault nurse examiners and the difficulty of locating them in North Carolina.

Community partnerships manager Stephanie Carson spoke with lead investigative reporter Kate Martin about her reporting efforts, the importance of SANE nurses for survivors and the impact of her stories on public policy. The work builds on the prior series, Seeking Conviction. Martin also answered questions from the audience about her process and the resulting stories.

Read the full investigation here.