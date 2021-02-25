Through its membership with the Institute for Nonprofit News, Carolina Public Press (CPP) is partnering with two organizations, the Emma Bowen Foundation (EBF) and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY (City University of New York) J-Corps, for paid 2021 summer internship opportunities.

Emma Bowen Foundation

The EBF creates multi-year internships for students of color at media companies across the country. Founded in 1989 to diversify the media industry by giving talented students of color the opportunity to intern at some of the nation’s leading media companies, the Foundation has provided internships for more than 1,300 students of color.

The EBF fellow will work on reporting, research and writing alongside the CPP news team, pitching stories, managing interesting assignments and working a beat in an evolving digital format. EBF Fellows join a network of other EBF participants, attend an annual summer conference and participate in a career development program. Fellows are also eligible to apply for a need-based scholarship for undergraduate studies.

EBF requires that the fellow be

A student of color (Asian, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Black, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic/Latino, or Multi-Racial)

A graduating high school senior or an undergraduate college student (undergraduates graduating in Spring 2021 are eligible to apply)

Currently a student at a four-year accredited college or university

Carrying a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0

Interested in pursuing a career in the media and technology industries

A U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident

Fluent in spoken and written English

Interested candidates in the EBF internship should apply through the Emma Bowen Foundation website.

The application deadline is rolling, but candidates are strongly encouraged to apply by the end of February.

Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY partners with employers to create exclusive summer internships for graduate students in newsrooms across the country and abroad.

These students are close to completing their master’s degrees, and are trained to listen to diverse voices, build relationships with underrepresented communities, and cover their stories with cultural sensitivity. The CPP J-Corps member will work with the news team on in-depth and explanatory work. Applicants should be highly reliable self-starters with a good eye for news and an innate curiosity about North Carolina.

The intern will collaborate with our news team on daily news stories and conduct research on investigative projects. Newmark graduate students in print, photo, audio or data journalism may apply. Eligible Newmark candidates should apply through Handshake. The application deadline is March 31.

While we are based in Asheville, Carolina Public Press welcomes interns from across the state. Applicants must have access to the internet during their internship. During the pandemic, internship opportunities will follow the COVID-19 risk mitigation protocol.

About Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know.

The organization’s award-winning, breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing the state’s 10.2 million residents. Founded in 2011, the organization in 2018 expanded to cover all of North Carolina. Its staff of professional journalists is committed to reporting on the important issues facing all North Carolina communities.