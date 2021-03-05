Editor’s note: This story originally published at 2:30pm. It was updated at 5:00pm to include new information that became available about which company will be providing the vaccine doses.

Beginning Wednesday, North Carolinians in the Triad will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose at a federally-supported mass vaccination event at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. Appointment scheduling opened Friday at GSOmassvax.org and phone scheduling will begin Monday.

The operation will offer 3,000 doses per day in three ways: a drive-through clinic in the parking lot, an in-person clinic inside the mall and community partner sites throughout the region. All doses will require an appointment.

The community partner sites are designed “to help make sure we get the vaccine to the underserved marginalized populations that they’re really trying to target with this operation,” said Keith Acree, spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will serve individuals from priority groups 1, 2 and 3. It is set to run for a total of eight weeks.

Individuals will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and the doses provided are in addition to the state’s regular allocation from the federal government. Recipients of the Pfizer vaccines will need to return to the site to receive their second doses.

The site will be managed by federal employees, primarily Department of Defense staff, with assistance from county officials, DPS, the state Department of Health and Human Services and the NC National Guard.