Carolina Public Press announced the launch of its new Speakers’ Bureau, whose members are available for virtual and in-person speaking engagements in North Carolina for groups of all sizes and types. CPP speakers possess experience and knowledge in a variety of areas including topical issues such as public lands, sexual assault and prisons; and North Carolina and industry-specific topics related to nonprofit journalism, news-based community engagement, investigative reporting, and more.

Speakers are available for virtual and in-person speaking engagements for group meetings, conferences, panels and classes of all sizes and types, across North Carolina and beyond. Speakers also have experience in moderating panel discussions and debates, offering presentations and facilitating group meetings and listening sessions.

“The launch of this new program adds another layer to fulfilling our mission to bring critical information to the people of North Carolina,” said Angie Newsome, founder and executive director of Carolina Public Press. “Our team members are experts in their fields who bring a nuanced approach to their topics. They can tailor thought-provoking discussions drawn from the intimate knowledge of a topic that only comes from being invested in the story, on the ground, and steeped in research.”

Current roster of available speakers:

Jack Igelman, Lead Environment Contributor

Environmental journalist Jack Igelman is available for speaking opportunities about environmental issues including conservation, water quality concerns and public land use, with specific expertise on the economy, culture and environment of national forests in North Carolina.

Laura Lee, News Editor

As a former lawyer, News Editor Laura Lee has expertise in the intersection of media and law. Laura is available to speak on news reporting and editing, women’s leadership, legal issues in media and audience engagement.

Kate Martin, Lead Investigative Reporter

Lead Investigative Reporter Kate Martin has expertise in investigative and data journalism. Kate is available to speak about public records, sexual assault prosecutions, sexual assault nurse examiners, collaborative journalism, data journalism and discussing the news ecosystem from a statewide lens.

Angie Newsome, Founder and Executive Director

With nearly 20 years of experience in daily, online and magazine journalism in her native North Carolina, Angie Newsome is an seasoned moderator and panelist, with expertise in collaborative journalism, news engagement, news entrepreneurship, women in journalism and the development of nonprofit media organizations like Carolina Public Press.

Frank Taylor, Managing Editor

Frank Taylor is an experienced moderator for panel discussions and debates and can provide in-depth perspective on news media management, organizing and overseeing investigations, the impact of news deserts on democracy and issues facing rural North Carolina.

Jordan Wilkie, Staff Reporter and Report for America corps member

Jordan Wilkie is available to speak on elections, including security, technology and administration and on conditions of confinement in prisons and jails, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In honor of our 10th anniversary this year, we’re excited to launch this program across the state,” Newsome said. “We are connecting communities through broadcast appearances, group presentations and community forum appearances. CPP’s Speakers Bureau is geared toward helping groups, classes and more include the perspectives and expertise of some of the most relevant thought leaders in journalism in North Carolina, especially on the issues we have reported on in our first decade. We’re looking forward to conversations with people across the state about our mission and the impactful journalism we do.”

Find more information about the Carolina Public Press Speakers Bureau, including how to begin the booking process.