Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox signed off on the release of the body camera footage of the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff’s deputies to Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee, according to a petition filed on Monday afternoon.

The filing was made on behalf of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, fulfilling a pledge by Sheriff Tommy Wooten II that he would request the public release of the body camera footage.

Cox’s filing includes a caution about release, stating that the recordings “contain the images and voices of officers involved that have not been publicly identified due to an active criminal or internal investigation.”

On Monday afternoon, Ferebee and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, an attorney representing Brown’s minor children, viewed a 20-second redacted version of the footage from one camera. Attorneys for Brown’s family said the redaction was improper and called for full transparency by the county.

“This family had a fundamental right for transparency that was denied by the county officials of Pasquotank County, specifically the county attorney because he does not know how to interpret the laws of North Carolina,” attorney Harry Daniels said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Brown on Wednesday morning while attempting to serve an arrest and search warrant.

By North Carolina law, body camera footage can only be released to the public by a Superior Court judge, who has the discretion to release all, part or none of the recordings, or to include video editing redactions such as blurring faces.

Multiple media outlets, including Carolina Public Press, filed a request to release the video footage to the public. Their petition, as well as the county’s, will be heard by a judge Wednesday morning.