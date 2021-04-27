HENDERSON COUNTY — District Attorney Greg Newman has officially been removed from office.

A statement released Tuesday morning says, “Based on the foregoing finding of fact and conclusions of law, it is hereby ordered, adjudged and decreed that Gregory A. Newman is hereby permanently removed from office as district attorney and his salary shall be terminated as of the date of the filing of this order.”

On Feb. 11, 2021, an affidavit was filed with the Clerk of Superior Court in Henderson County asking for Newman’s removal on various grounds pursuant to NC Gen. Stat.7A-66.

At the center of Newman’s removal hearing was a sexual assault case in which the victim’s family claims Newman denied them the right to be heard in court. Newman represents Henderson, Transylvania and Polk counties.

In February, more than a dozen families from those counties came together to file a motion to have Newman removed from office due to an alleged pattern of willful misconduct.

Last year, Newman was disciplined by the state bar for making a false statement in a child rape case. He was suspended but still allowed to practice law.

A hearing that started on April 12 included former coworkers, law enforcement officials and former clients both for and against the district attorney.

The hearing wrapped on April 14 when the judge took all the information for deliberation. On Tuesday, April 27, Judge Robert Ervin ruled Newman would be removed from office.

Editor’s note: This article is a content share from WLOS-TV in Asheville.