Report for America corps member Arturo Pineda will join Carolina Public Press in June. Based in Charlotte, Pineda is poised to report on economic issues, employment and workplace conditions in the surrounding region and across the state. A partnership with Report for America makes this possible.

Report for America is a competitive program that builds a select reporting corps of talented, emerging journalists and places them into local news organizations to report for one to two years on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America covers half the salary of its corps members during their first year; CPP is responsible for the other half.

Report for America announced some 300 journalists for its 2021 reporting corps. The cohort, which includes a number of corps members returning for a second or third year, will join the staffs of more than 200 local news organizations across 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.

The corps is diverse — with 135 journalists of color — at 45%, more than double the percentage found in the majority of America’s newsrooms. By better reflecting their communities, Report for America’s partner newsrooms will be positioned to gain the trust of their audiences, amidst the national reckoning on race.

“With the addition of Arturo to our team, Carolina Public Press will expand its reporting on workplace and labor,” said Carolina Public Press Executive Director Angie Newsome.

“It’s a hugely under-covered issue across the state, and I’m excited to add this beat to our mix of in-depth, nonpartisan journalism. We’re excited to have someone on the ground in Charlotte, too. Our partnership with Report for America is so valuable. Reporting resources enable our continued growth and expansion across North Carolina and they reinforce our commitment to journalism in the public interest.”

Previously a community reporter for the Arts Paper (New Haven, Conn.) and an intern at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pineda lives in Charlotte. Pineda holds an English degree with a concentration in journalism from Yale University.

An initiative of the nonprofit The GroundTruth Project, Report for America was founded in 2017 as a way to expand coverage in local communities.

In addition to Carolina Public Press, North Carolina corps members will be at the Associated Press, North Carolina; La Noticia, Inc. North Carolina; North Carolina Health News; The Charlotte Observer; The Charlotte Post; WFAE; Mountain Times; WFDD and The News & Observer.

Jordan Wilkie, in his capacity as CPP staff reporter and Report for America corps member, continues his extensive coverage of COVID-19 in prisons and on the federal and state election process.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Carolina Public Press is a 501(c)(3) independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know.

Its award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents. Originally founded in 2011 to report on Western North Carolina, it expanded in 2018 to cover the entire state.

