Carolina Public Press (CPP) is partnering with the Emma Bowen Foundation (EBF) and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY (City University of New York) J-Corps to welcome two summer interns, Anna Deen and Camila Moreno-Lizararo. The EBF creates internships for students of color at media companies across the country, and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY J-Corps partners with employers to create summer internships for graduate students in newsrooms across the country and abroad.

Anna Deen, the CPP Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY (City University of New York) J-Corps intern, is pursuing a master’s degree, specializing in urban, data, and investigative reporting. The Emma Bowen Foundation intern, Camila Moreno-Lizarazo, is a rising junior in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on the journalism track with a minor in politics, philosophy and economy.

“Adding Anna and Camila to our team this summer means Carolina Public Press is further poised to expand its reporting. We’re honored to provide real-world, boots-on-the-ground experience in bringing the stories that matter to all of North Carolina, for all of North Carolina, through our unique combination of in-depth, investigative, public service journalism,” said Carolina Public Press Executive Director Angie Newsome. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with these promising journalists and we are dedicated to ensuring that these internships are fruitful.”

Originally from North Carolina, Deen wrote solutions-oriented stories about the environment as an intern at Seattle-based, climate awareness organization Grist. Previously an assistant editor at Oxford University Press and an intern with UNC School of Law’s Center for Civil Rights, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

“I’m excited to deepen my understanding of regional issues impacting my home state and dive into reporting, research, and data projects while collaborating with the team at Carolina Public Press this summer,” said Deen, who will collaborate with the CPP news team on daily news stories and conduct research on investigative projects.

Moreno-Lizarazo serves as co-editor in chief of The Bridge, an online community showcasing the words, arts and culture of women of color, after serving as a content creator, and co-head of content. She also wrote for the UNC-Chapel Hill fashion and lifestyle magazine Coulture arts desk and has worked as part of the summer staff of the City-State desk of The Daily Tar Heel. Moreno-Lizarazo will work on reporting, research and writing alongside the CPP news team, pitching stories, managing assignments and working a beat in an evolving digital format.

“Immigrating to America and having to learn English as my second language, my power to communicate was taken away from me,” Moreno-Lizarazo said. “I quickly understood the weight that words carry and that not everyone has the privilege of properly using them. Journalism should be about helping those who have stories to tell, but may not have the ability to do so.”