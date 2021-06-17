Carolina Public Press (CPP), North Carolina’s nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan newsroom today announced it has received a $50,000 grant from the Inasmuch Foundation (formerly Excellence and Ethics in Journalism Foundation), in support of CPP’s efforts to increase government openness and accountability through its in-depth, investigative, public interest journalism.

“We are so grateful for the opportunities that this generous Inasmuch Foundation grant opens up for us,” said Angie Newsome, Carolina Public Press founder and executive director. “This funding will enable the development and publication of consistent public interest reporting. It allows us to continue to build our current content sharing and collaboration plans. This grant will also help us boost translation services for Spanish language media outlets, thus increasing the audience for CPP’s reporting, particularly in some of the most rural areas of the state that have limited access to reliable and accurate investigative and public interest news.”

Newsome also said the team, which had seen great success in community outreach with its in-person listening events prior to COVID-19 restrictions, will continue and expand issue-related civil dialogue through its virtual (and future live) events that encourage in-depth, nonpartisan conversations with the public.

About Carolina Public Press

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Carolina Public Press is a 501(c)(3) independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Its award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents. Originally founded in 2011 to report on Western North Carolina, it expanded in 2018 to cover the entire state.

About Inasmuch Foundation

Inasmuch Foundation was established in 1982 by Edith Kenney Gaylord for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. The foundation champions journalism, education, human services and community to improve the quality of life for Oklahomans and other parts of the U.S.