Charlotte Journalism Collaborative

The Charlotte Journalism Collaborative thanks the many reporters and interns who supported this project through research and investigation. Carolina Public Press is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at https://digitalbranch.cmlibrary.org/cjc/