FAYETTEVILLE — Residents could see an increase in their trash collection costs as city officials are in discussions to increase the fee incrementally over the next few years.

The current solid-waste service, which collects trash and recyclables curbside, costs $225 annually. The fee, which fully funds the operation, is included within the city’s property taxes.

City officials are proposing a gradual increase in the coming years — $245 in 2023, $275 in 2025 and $282 in 2027, according to city documents. This would result in an overall increase of more than 25% for residents over the next five years.

The increase would allow for the city’s solid-waste service to build up a positive balance to cover operating costs for 30 to 90 days, allowing for more sustainability during unexpected events, Fayetteville Budget Director Kelly Olivera told Carolina Public Press.

“A modest increase in fees would create a situation where the self-supporting solid-waste fund carries a balance that could support unexpected changes like natural disasters or threats to public health, welfare and safety,” she said.

“A positive fund balance would allow service delivery to continue uninterrupted without significant impact to other city services and programs.”

An administrative report detailing the fee increases was presented to the City Council during a meeting Monday. The council unanimously voted to continue discussion of the possible increases at its next meeting.

Comparison to other Cumberland municipalities

Two other municipalities in Cumberland County, Hope Mills and Spring Lake, provide trash collection to residents.

Both charge more than the current Fayetteville rate.

Hope Mills bills $250.80 annually, or $20.90 a month. Spring Lake charges the most at $307 a year, well above the level Fayetteville is considering charging its solid-waste customers after the proposed series of increases.