Fayetteville has accepted $10.5 million to improve its stormwater drainage system in areas across the city.

The City Council unanimously accepted the funding from the state of North Carolina on Monday. The state’s dollars come from funding in the American Rescue Plan Act, federal legislation passed last year meant to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used for ongoing stormwater projects throughout Fayetteville — Adam Street, Ray Avenue, Sunbury Drive, North Street and Spruce Street.

Byron Reeves, Fayetteville’s stormwater manager, said in an emailed statement that the ARPA dollars would be enough to fully fund all the projects except for Adam Street, for which the funding will cover 60%.

The city’s stormwater enterprise fund will cover the rest of the construction on Adam Street, Reeves said.

He said the projects are designed to mitigate flooding on the roadways while also, as a side effect, lessening residential flooding issues in the immediate area.

The projects fell within the parameters of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s ARPA requirements, as they specifically address and improve water infrastructure.

The funding must be spent by the end of 2026, per federal requirements.