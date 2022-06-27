Frank Taylor is stepping down from his role as managing editor of Carolina Public Press after more than seven years with the statewide, nonprofit, investigative news organization.

Carolina Public Press Founder and Executive Director Angie Newsome announced that Taylor, the first full-time staff member she hired at Carolina Public Press, will be leaving July 15.

“Since joining Carolina Public Press and investing his time and talent at CPP, Frank has moderated dozens of community events, edited thousands of stories, worked with dozens of freelancers, managed our growing newsroom and overseen our investigative series and collaborative projects,” Newsome said.

“Under his leadership, CPP has earned dozens of local and statewide journalism awards,” she said. He has also been a recipient of several journalism awards, including for investigative reporting on the health and safety issues facing North Carolina’s group homes.”

Taylor has accepted the position of deputy managing editor, Columbia, for The Post and Courier.

“I am personally grateful for Frank’s dedication to our growing organization and to ensuring that our reporting met the highest of journalistic standards,” Newsome added.

“While I’m looking forward to the next chapter for me professionally,” Taylor said, “I remain immensely proud of the work that CPP has done over the last seven years. I know that the excellent journalists and administrative team of CPP are well-positioned to continue that work.”

