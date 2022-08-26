The N.C. Press Association presented Carolina Public Press with 16 journalism awards Thursday night at the association’s annual awards ceremony held in Raleigh.

Carolina Public Press, a wholly independent nonprofit investigative and in-depth news organization founded in 2011, won first place in general excellence among online publications.

Lead Investigative Reporter Kate Martin was also honored with a special award, the Media and the Law Awards of Excellence, for her reporting on the issues surrounding the removal of children from their families in Cherokee County.

“These awards honor some of the best investigative, in-depth and public service reporting from Carolina Public Press through the beginning of the year,” said founder and Executive Director Angie Newsome. “We’re grateful for the stellar work our journalists do every day, which has gone on to earn recognition from our peers. We hope that CPP’s audience, members and supporters feel pride in the high-quality journalism they help us produce. Our nonprofit newsroom absolutely can’t do this work without them.”

Carolina Public Press was also honored with second place for general excellence among all newspaper websites. It also won first place in photography, interactive graphics and general news reporting.

Additional awards were presented in the following categories: