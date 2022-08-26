(Left to right) Carolina Public Press team members Ben Sessoms, Kate Martin, Shelby Harris and Ellen Acconcia show some of the 16 awards awarded by the NC Press Association to Carolina Public Press on Aug. 25.

Every day, our journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues important to all North Carolinians.

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Before you go …

If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!

Contribute now

The N.C. Press Association presented Carolina Public Press with 16 journalism awards Thursday night at the association’s annual awards ceremony held in Raleigh.

Carolina Public Press, a wholly independent nonprofit investigative and in-depth news organization founded in 2011, won first place in general excellence among online publications.

Lead Investigative Reporter Kate Martin was also honored with a special award, the Media and the Law Awards of Excellence, for her reporting on the issues surrounding the removal of children from their families in Cherokee County.

“These awards honor some of the best investigative, in-depth and public service reporting from Carolina Public Press through the beginning of the year,” said founder and Executive Director Angie Newsome. “We’re grateful for the stellar work our journalists do every day, which has gone on to earn recognition from our peers. We hope that CPP’s audience, members and supporters feel pride in the high-quality journalism they help us produce. Our nonprofit newsroom absolutely can’t do this work without them.”

Carolina Public Press was also honored with second place for general excellence among all newspaper websites. It also won first place in photography, interactive graphics and general news reporting.

Additional awards were presented in the following categories:

1st PlaceMark DarroughA day in the life of a NC commercial fishermanPhoto Essay
1st PlaceAnna DeanRaising Jails interactive graphicsIllustration/ Photo Illustration/ Print or Interactive Graphics
1st PlaceJordan Wilkie,
Laura Lee		Andrew Brown Jr. shootingGeneral News Reporting
2nd PlaceMark DarroughTornado damagePhotography
2nd PlaceMark DarroughTornado photo galleryPhoto Essay
2nd PlaceStaffWEEKEND newslettersEmail Newsletter
2nd PlaceKate MartinCherokee County child removal settlementsCity, County Government Reporting
2nd PlaceJodi HelmerOyster trail designed to protect threatened industryBusiness Writing
2nd PlaceStaffCPP appearance and designAppearance and Design
3rd PlaceStaffCPP use of photosUse of Photographs
3rd PlaceMariano SantillanFinding Nurses illustrationIllustration/ Photo Illustration/ Print or Interactive Graphics
3rd PlaceJordan WilkiePrisons and COVIDGeneral News Reporting
3rd PlaceJodi HelmerBlack farmersBusiness Writing

Staff Reports

This release, story or event was developed through multiple sources and/or is from the staff of Carolina Public Press.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.