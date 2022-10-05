Kara Andrade

Independent, nonprofit news media organization Carolina Public Press today announced the appointment of Kara Andrade as the editor in chief to oversee the publication’s news operations.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kara to the team,” said Angie Newsome, Carolina Public Press founder and executive director. “She brings to this role extensive hands-on investigative reporting and editing experience and a deep understanding of storytelling using a variety of media, citizen journalism and community outreach. She will help us create and nurture the connections to diverse and bilingual populations across the state and tell the in-depth and investigative stories that go overlooked. I know that her enthusiasm and experience will help propel Carolina Public Press forward.”

Andrade, who lives in Durham, N.C., brings decades of experience in news entrepreneurship, communications research and multimedia reporting in more than twenty countries.

Her stories have been published by Al Jazeera America, Americas Quarterly, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, CNN, France 24, Global Post, The Huffington Post, National Public Radio, The New York Times and others.

As an Ashoka fellow and Fulbright scholar, she co-founded, in her native Guatemala, HablaCentro Informatics NFP and LLC, a network of citizen journalism and information sharing hubs in Latin America. Andrade is also an adjunct professor and PhD candidate at American University’s School of Communication.

“I am excited to be joining the talented team at Carolina Public Press,” Andrade said. “They don’t just say they cover under-reported stories in underserved communities, they do it. That’s the kind of team I want to report with, learn from and grow with for many years to come.”

To reach Andrade, email, or call (828) 774-5290 ext. 402.