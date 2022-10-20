The 2022 election season is here, and today marks the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

With all the school, family, friends, church, volunteer and/or work events and calendars many of us juggle, it can be hard to keep track of all the important dates you’ll need to know to participate in our local, state and national democracy.

2022 election tools, tips and wallpapers

In order to help, we created a couple of tools for you to reference, use and share. Be sure to check out your voter information to view your sample ballot.

Phone wallpapers

Chances are that your phone is with you all the time. So we crafted a couple of free wallpapers you can use to remind yourself (and others) about early voting and Election Day. They also have a reminder to check out the 2022 elections information and reporting from Carolina Public Press to keep up-to-date.

Grab this phone wallpaper about early voting in NC. Grab this phone wallpaper about Election Day, on Nov. 8.

Photo and PDF calendars to print and share

Want a calendar to download, print and put on your refrigerator at home or bulletin board at school or work? Here are two options for you.

Digital calendar

If you’re paper-free, you might appreciate a digital calendar to import, as well. So, here’s a 2022 NC Elections Calendar from Carolina Public Press for you to reference, copy to your own calendar and share. Check out the embedded links to find your polling spot, places for early voting and wallpapers to drop right onto your phone.

Tell us your story about being unaffiliated

Plus, if you’re an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina, we still want to hear from you.

Text VOTER to 866-716-1266 to get started.

Record a voice memo at 828-348-0808.

Use your smartphone or computer to shoot a short (1-minute maximum) video and send it to elections@carolinapublicpress.org; or

Fill out this short form.

Make sure to include your name, age and place of residence. Please submit your information by Nov. 1.

We look forward to hearing from you!