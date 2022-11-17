Telehealth is sometimes called telemedicine. Telehealth lets your health care provider care for you without an in-person office visit. It is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Telehealth is often promoted as a solution to increasing access to health care.

But it isn’t without challenges. An estimated 4 million North Carolinians don’t have access to reliable broadband service, which is how many access telehealth services. This particularly affects rural residents, many of whom also live in communities that tend to suffer most from a lower supply of health professionals.

We’d like to learn how effective is it without a reliable internet connection, how it’s used in various regions of N.C., what’s good about it and what doesn’t work so well.

