By Tyler Owens and Xandr Brown

Editor’s Note: This story was produced by the Rural Assembly, a program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder.

Over the past few years, we have seen a burst of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” to the confirmation of the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories.

What did it take to get here?

We talk with friends from around Indian Country who have worked to combat stereotypes about Native American and Alaskan Native communities. They talk about the significance of breaking through, what the future holds, and the importance of continuing to create opportunities for more Indigenous people.

The video features interviews with Bobby Wilson, performer from the sketch comedy group The 1491s and cast member on TV shows Rutherford Falls and Reservation Dogs; journalists Aliyah Chavez and Mark Trahant of ICT (Indian Country Today); and policy expert Maria Givens, co-founder of Tahoma Peak Solutions, a Native-woman owned strategic communications firm.

Video by Tyler Owens and Xandr Brown.

This article first appeared on The Daily Yonder and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.