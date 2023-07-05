Carolina Public Press (CPP) is thrilled to announce the addition of journalist Mehr Sher to its nonprofit newsroom. With a background in investigative journalism and a passion for covering underreported stories, Sher will focus on democracy-related issues in North Carolina.

Sher is a graduate of Columbia University School of Journalism’s master’s program in investigative journalism, with a strong track record of reporting on critical issues in the United States and abroad. During her time at Columbia, she conducted in-depth investigations into the Afghan refugee resettlement program and the effectiveness of hate crime legislation in Indiana.

She started her journalism career in Pakistan where she spent more than six years reporting on a range of pressing issues there. She uncovered systemic failures in an inadequate healthcare system that led to a cover-up that exacerbated an HIV/AIDS outbreak affecting over 1,000 children in Sindh, Pakistan.

Prior to joining CPP, Sher served as a statewide environmental reporter for the Bangor Daily News in Maine, where she investigated the impact of environmental trends on Mainers’ lives.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Mehr Sher join the CPP newsroom,” said Kara Andrade, editor in chief at Carolina Public Press. “With her background in investigative journalism and passion for uncovering underreported stories, we look forward to the impact she’ll make with her reporting as she tackles democracy-related issues in North Carolina.”

Carolina Public Press recognizes the importance of trusted, independent local journalism that reports on democracy from the local to the statewide level. With Sher’s expertise, the organization is excited to amplify its coverage of democracy-related topics in North Carolina.

“I am honored to join the Carolina Public Press and contribute to its mission of providing quality investigative journalism,” Sher said. “I am committed to bringing forth stories that may have been overlooked and highlighting the voices of communities that deserve to be heard.”

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sher brings a unique perspective as an ethnic Pashtun with roots in northwestern Pakistan. Sher’s extensive language skills, including Pashto, Urdu, intermediate French and basic Korean, enable her to connect with diverse communities and expand the reach of her reporting.

Carolina Public Press is a statewide nonprofit news organization, and Sher will be based in the Raleigh area. To reach Sher, email her at msher@carolinapublicpress.org or call 828-774-5290 ext. 403.

About Carolina Public Press:

Carolina Public Press (CPP) is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to unbiased, in-depth, and investigative reporting in North Carolina. Through its commitment to transparency, accountability, and public service, CPP serves as a trusted source of news for the community.

Media Contact:

Angie Newsome

Executive Director

anewsome@carolinapublicpress.org

828-774-5290 X 405

