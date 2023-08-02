Before you go …
If you like what you are reading and believe in independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism like ours—journalism the way it should be—please contribute to keep us going. Reporting like this isn’t free to produce and we cannot do this alone. Thank you!
This week on “Behind the Byline,” we have another great show lined up for you as we speak with a young trans person and his mother.
Listen to our show titled “Beyond the Binary: the Power of Trans-Youth Stories” airing Friday, August 4th at 12:00 p.m. In this episode, Rowan Bilodeau, a young trans person, and his mother, Margaret Bilodeau will talk about what the recent anti-trans legislation means for North Carolina’s young people.
Show host, Lindsey Wilson, will be speaking to them about:
- What is it like to speak publicly as a trans minor?
- How does recent anti-trans legislation impact minors in North Carolina?
- How can telling the stories of trans youth impact legislation and political sentiment?
Tune in to this episode to explore the challenges facing transgender minors in North Carolina and the recent legislation impacting their access to gender affirming health care.
Resources and Glossary:
Trans/transgender: noting or relating to a person whose gender identity does not correspond to that person’s sex assigned at birth
Cisgender: noting or relating to a person whose gender identity corresponds with that person’s sex assigned at birth.
Non-binary: having a gender identity that is not simply male or female.
Gender identity: is one’s own internal sense of self and their gender, whether that is man, woman, neither or both. Unlike gender expression, gender identity is not outwardly visible to others.
Transgender Family Support Handbook
A Guide to Gender Identity Terms from NPR