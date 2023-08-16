Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the stories about Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, we will speak with reporter Mehr Sher about Afghan resettlement and the challenges facing both refugees and resettlement agencies in North Carolina.

Shamaila Shaiq, 25, posed for a portrait at her home in Leicester on Aug. 2. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Shamaila Shaiq, 25, posed for a portrait on her porch in Leicester on Aug. 2. Her resettlement from Afghanistan to North Carolina was coordinated by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Pres

Shamaila Shaiq posed with some of her artwork at her home in Leicester on Aug. 2. Shaiq first started creating artwork while awaiting her resettlement assignment at Fort Dix, N.J. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Shamaila Shaiq, 25, posed for a portrait on her porch in Leicester on Aug. 2. Her resettlement from Afghanistan to North Carolina was coordinated by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. Photo: Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press

Listen to our show ,“Underfunded and overwhelmed: The struggles of resettlement for Afghan newcomers and NC residents,” airing Friday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m. Call in by telephone to speak with the host at (563) 999-3752.

In this episode, Mehr and Lindsey Wilson will talk about the Afghan refugee resettlement in North Carolina and how it has created ongoing challenges, including relying on volunteer help, which many believe isn’t sustainable.

Some of the questions we’ll be asking are:

What do Afghan refugees in North Carolina need that they aren’t getting?

Why did changes in rules lead to many Afghan refugees in North Carolina’s rural areas and Western NC?

Can the resettlement process, which mostly depends on volunteers, last in the long run?

Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to learn more about North Carolina’s refugee population, the agencies working to resettle refugees, and the volunteers who welcome refugees into their communities.

Related

Republish This Story This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. You may republish our stories for free, online or in print. Simply copy and paste the article contents from the box below. Note, some images and interactive features may not be included here.