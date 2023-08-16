Before you go …
Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the stories about Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, we will speak with reporter Mehr Sher about Afghan resettlement and the challenges facing both refugees and resettlement agencies in North Carolina.
Listen to our show ,“Underfunded and overwhelmed: The struggles of resettlement for Afghan newcomers and NC residents,” airing Friday, August 18th at 12:00 p.m. Call in by telephone to speak with the host at (563) 999-3752.
In this episode, Mehr and Lindsey Wilson will talk about the Afghan refugee resettlement in North Carolina and how it has created ongoing challenges, including relying on volunteer help, which many believe isn’t sustainable.
Some of the questions we’ll be asking are:
- What do Afghan refugees in North Carolina need that they aren’t getting?
- Why did changes in rules lead to many Afghan refugees in North Carolina’s rural areas and Western NC?
- Can the resettlement process, which mostly depends on volunteers, last in the long run?
Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to learn more about North Carolina’s refugee population, the agencies working to resettle refugees, and the volunteers who welcome refugees into their communities.