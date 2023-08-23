Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, we have another great show lined up for you as we speak with reporter Jack Igelman about complex issues facing the environment in North Carolina.

Jack Igelman at Max Patch, a popular spot in Pisgah National Forest. Photo courtesy of Jack Igelman

Listen to our show titled “Mountain to Sea: Environmental reporting in North Carolina,” airing Friday, August 25th at 12:00 p.m. In this week’s episode, Jack and Lindsey Wilson dive into the hot topic of the Pisgah-Nantahala Forest Plan in Western North Carolina.

This week we are asking:

(1) How can you cover complex environmental topics fairly?

(2) How can a single source shed light on a detailed environmental issue?

(3) How should reporters represent voiceless stakeholders, like endangered species in Pisgah National Forest?

Tune into “Behind the Byline” to hear about North Carolina’s environmental challenges, the people managing them, and the wildlife affected by public views and policies.

