Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This live radio show features interviews with journalists and sources, offering a glimpse into CPP’s reporting process.

Jack Igelman at Max Patch, a popular spot in Pisgah National Forest. Photo courtesy of Jack Igelman

In this episode, reporter Jack Igelman and host Lindsey Wilson talked about the Pisgah-Nantahala Forest Plan, as well as environmental issues facing other parts of North Carolina. Igelman, who has been reporting on the environment for CPP for many years, discussed how he navigated the challenges of covering environmental issues to focus on the most crucial stories.

Did you miss it? Listen to it here to get an insider’s view of how CPP reports on the environment. Don’t forget to read Igelman’s latest piece for a deep dive into river protection in North Carolina.

_____

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to news@carolinapublicpress.org.

Related

Republish This Story This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. You may republish our stories for free, online or in print. Simply copy and paste the article contents from the box below. Note, some images and interactive features may not be included here.