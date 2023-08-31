Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, we will speak with reporter Grace Vitaglione about her recent story on student loan debt and its effects on Black women.

Listen to our show airing Friday, Sept. 1 at 12 noon.

In this episode, Grace Vitaglione and host Lindsey Wilson will talk about the ways that student loan debt is related to the new CPP democracy beat. We’ll uncover the bigger picture of student loan debt and explore ways to use an equity lens to report about democracy issues.

Some of the questions we’ll be asking are:

What is happening with student loan debt in North Carolina?

How does student loan debt relate to our democracy?

Why is it important to have an equity lens in journalism?

Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to learn more about the burden of student loan debt on North Carolina residents and how this issue impacts our democracy. To call in with questions for our guest, dial 563-999-3752 during the show.

