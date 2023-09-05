Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we take you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This live radio show features interviews with journalists and sources, offering a glimpse into the reporting process for Carolina Public Press.

Listen to the live recording of our radio show titled “The student loan burden, democracy and equity,” which aired Friday, September 1st, at 12:00 p.m.

In last week’s episode of “Behind the Byline,” Grace Vitaglione talked about the effect of student loan debt on Black women and women of color in North Carolina with host Lindsey Wilson. Vitaglione’s reporting can be read in her recent story on student loan debt.

They also explored the historical racial disparities in the state and delved into how student debt is connected to democracy. Plus, learn about Vitaglione’s equity-focused approach to journalism at Carolina Public Press.

Related

Republish This Story This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. You may republish our stories for free, online or in print. Simply copy and paste the article contents from the box below. Note, some images and interactive features may not be included here.