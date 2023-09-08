Welcome to “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, host Lindsey Wilson will speak with Angie Newsome about the history, mission, and vision for the future of CPP.

Founded in 2011 at Newsome’s kitchen table, CPP has grown from a regional news organization covering WNC to a statewide newsroom covering all of North Carolina. On our live radio show, we will discuss how the organization has changed over the years, what has stayed the same, and our plans for the future.

Listen to our show, “Inside Look: Angie Newsome on Carolina Public Press’ Past, Present, and Future” airing on Friday, Sept. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Some of the questions we’ll be asking are:

Why is being a mission-driven, nonprofit news organization important to CPP?

What does it mean to shine a light on critically underreported issues?

Why do we focus on statewide issues in North Carolina?

Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to learn more about the story behind Carolina Public Press’ founding and what distinguishes us from other news organizations. To call in with questions for our guest, dial (563) 999-3752 during the show.

Angie Newsome founded Carolina Public Press, which launched in March 2011. A North Carolina native with a master’s degree in journalism from UNC Chapel Hill, Angie has more than 20 years of experience in daily, online and magazine journalism. She has won numerous awards and was named one of four New Media Women Entrepreneurs in the country by the McCormick Foundation in 2012. Angie oversees efforts to improve and measure the sustainability, reach and impact of Carolina Public Press and its work across North Carolina.

