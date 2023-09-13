Get ready for our special Democracy Day Show with “Behind the Byline,” where we bring you behind the scenes of Carolina Public Press’ investigative journalism. This week, in tandem with Enlace Latino NC, we’ve put together a one-of-a-kind episode for the International Day of Democracy. This day is recognized by the United Nations on Sept. 15, and it is a day to check in with democracy worldwide.

In the United States, more than 400 news organizations mark this important day by covering issues of democracy on the local, state, and national levels. Carolina Public Press is one of those newsrooms participating in Democracy Day, and we’re doing it bilingually!

¡Así es, en español!

Join us for a dynamic bilingual conversation featuring Walter Gomez from Enlace Latino NC and our very own Grace Vitaglione. The conversation will focus on Latino voter participation and democracy in North Carolina. Walter will also share the work of Enlace Latino NC‘s work within the Latino community over the past five years. Plus, get an insider’s perspective from Grace’s recent reporting on Latino voters—their political leanings, motivations, and the rippling effects they have on the state’s changing political landscape.

🎙️ Show Details:

🎧 Episode Title: “Democracy Day/Día de la Democracia chat with CPP and Enlace Latino NC”

📅 Date: Friday, Sept. 15

🕛 Time: 12 noon

Wondering what’s on the agenda? Here’s a sneak peek:

What obstacles do Latinos face when voting?

Why is it important for Latinos to be represented in government?

How can the media help Latinos get more involved in civic activities?

Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to dive into the dynamics of the Latino community’s engagement challenges and opportunities in the state.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to news@carolinapublicpress.org.

