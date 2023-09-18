If you haven’t tuned into our special ‘Behind the Byline’ Democracy Day show yet, it’s not too late! We commemorated the International Day of Democracy with Enlace Latino NC and you can listen to the conversation here.

International Democracy Day is recognized by the United Nations on Sept. 15, and it is a day to check in on democracy worldwide.

We joined over 400 US news organizations to mark this year’s Democracy Day by covering issues of democracy on the local, state and national level. And yes, we went bilingual. That’s right, ¡en español!, in Spanish too!

In this lively chat, Walter Gomez of Enlace Latino NC and our very own Grace Vitaglione took center stage. They had a lively discussion on Latino voter participation in North Carolina, with Walter sharing Enlace Latino NC‘s work over the past five years. Grace shared insights based on her in-depth report on Latino voters and their growing significance in North Carolina’s political arena.

Show Highlights:

The challenges Latino voters often encounter.

Understanding the value of Latino representation in our government.

Exploring ways the media can amplify Latino civic participation.

🎙️ Show Details:

🎧 Episode Title: “Democracy Day/Día de la Democracia chat with CPP and Enlace Latino NC”

📅 Date: Friday, Sept. 15

🕛 Time: 12 noon

Tune in to this episode of “Behind the Byline” to dive into the dynamics of the Latino community’s engagement challenges and opportunities in the state.

This article is part of U.S. Democracy Day, a nationwide collaborative on Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, in which news organizations cover how democracy works and the threats it faces. To learn more, visit usdemocracyday.org.

_

Got thoughts or questions on this episode? We’d love to hear from you. Reach out to us at news@carolinapublicpress.org.

Related

Republish This Story This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. You may republish our stories for free, online or in print. Simply copy and paste the article contents from the box below. Note, some images and interactive features may not be included here.