Tune in this Friday to “Behind the Byline,” Carolina Public Press’ online radio show, where we take you behind the scenes of our investigative journalism. This week we bring you an in-depth discussion on a hot topic: the human and environmental impacts of hog farming in North Carolina.

Our host Lindsey Wilson will be in conversation with Will Burnett, whose op-ed on the subject, published in our NC Talks series, has spurred discussion among our readership. It’s not just about understanding the dynamics of hog farming; we’ll also delve into Burnett’s personal reasons for critically examining the hog industry.

Set your reminders for Friday, Sept. 22 at 12 p.m., and join the conversation. Call-in by telephone to speak with the host (563) 999-3752.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the questions on our list:

How do hog farming practices impact both animals and people?

Are there consumer-friendly alternatives to large-scale farming operations?

Why is it crucial for community members to contribute op-eds and partake in the dialogue at CPP?

Don’t miss out! Join us for this episode of “Behind the Byline” to learn more about the practices of hog farms and how you can get involved in the community conversation at Carolina Public Press.

