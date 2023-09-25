Tune in to last week’s “Behind the Byline” show which featured an in-depth discussion on the human and environmental impacts of hog farming in North Carolina.
Our host Lindsey Wilson spoke with Will Burnett, whose op-ed on the subject, published in our NC Talks series. The conversation was not just about understanding the dynamics of hog farming; but also exploring Burnett’s personal reasons for critically examining the hog industry.
Here’s some of the questions asked:
- How do hog farming practices impact both animals and people?
- Are there consumer-friendly alternatives to large-scale farming operations?
- Why is it crucial for community members to contribute op-eds and partake in the dialogue at CPP?
Listen to last week’ show and learn more about the practices of hog farms and how you can get involved.
